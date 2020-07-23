Apartment List
127 Apartments for rent in Burbank, IL with garages

Burbank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.
1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9440 South 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Hills
8818 Willow Rd
8818 Willow Road, Hickory Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
New Remodeled Hickory Hills Home for Rent - Excellent Schools - Feel free to leave a voice message at 630-474-4516. This Hickory Hills, broker-owned home for rent is located at 8818 Willow Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6451 South WHIPPLE Street
6451 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
CHICAGO BUNGALOW WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. ATTIC CAN BE USED AS STORAGE ROOM. Lease Application: $45 fee per adult for credit/eviction report.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Clearing
6844 West 65TH Street
6844 W 65th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Brand new townhome for lease! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car attached garage. Split level main floor has living room with extra tall ceiling, dining room right next to kitchen with closet pantry.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbageif you meet minsteadyvstamdarsa and pay the 400 fee one months

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6551 South Fairfield Avenue
6551 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Justice
8125 South 85th Court
8125 85th Court, Justice, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
LIMITED OFFER: **1/2 MONTH OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 4/23/20**Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick Cape Cod, with 2 1/2 car garage. Nicely updated in Jan 2019. Large yard fenced yard.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
4 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
$
22 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,680
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
41 Units Available
Near West Side
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,432
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1075 sqft
Convenient location to the Loop, expressways, Rush University and the UIC campus. Spacious, modern apartments with private patio/balcony. Community has elevator, fitness center and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,518
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:20 AM
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,573
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,571
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Burbank, IL

If you are looking for an apartment to rent in Burbank, Illinois, and hoping to live in a bit tourism town with lots of crowds and famous people on every corner, that's really not likely to happen. Sorry, but you'll have to just rest easy knowing you can actually rest... easily.

Before you begin looking for apartments locators and trying to track down one with an outstanding view, consider what the city has to offer. If you are working in Chicago, it's a short 26-minute route to work. Sharing a city border with Chicago means all of the city's amenities are within minutes of your home, which makes those day trips into the city pretty easy to manage.

Having trouble with Craigslist Burbank? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Burbank, IL

Burbank apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

