19 Studio Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,333
608 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,720
634 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
28 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,684
574 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
20 West Apartments
20 West Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, IL
Studio
$1,750
616 sqft
COME HOME TO 20 WEST 20 West Luxury Apartments in Mt. Prospect, IL, is impeccably designed with you in mind. Find the perfect layout at our pet-friendly community - 20 West offers upscale junior, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo Grove
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
5 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue
700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$950
Available 09/01/20 HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869 Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park.

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 08/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Vintage Studio in Downtown Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
580 Bank Lane
580 North Bank Lane, Lake Forest, IL
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 580 Bank Lane in Lake Forest. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Buena Woods
3330 Skokie Valley Rd - 102
3330 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$2,100
1463 sqft
Prime Class A office and retail space on busy Skokie Highway High Visibility to over 65,000 Vehicles Per Day Offie / Medical / Retail space 24/7 Access Ample Parking: 70 Surface Spaces The property has tremendous visibility to the 90,000 + cars

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Central Ave
716 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,195
Studio in Highland Park - Property Id: 273822 Welcome to Central Avenue! Type: Studio Available: NOW Lots of sunlight, Hardwood floors, Heat: Not Included Water: Included Cooking gas: Not included No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300,

July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Buffalo Grove rents held steady over the past month

Buffalo Grove rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo Grove stand at $1,349 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,586 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Buffalo Grove over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents were down 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Buffalo Grove

    As rents have fallen moderately in Buffalo Grove, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Buffalo Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Buffalo Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $1,586 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Buffalo Grove fell moderately over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Buffalo Grove than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where Buffalo Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

