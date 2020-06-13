Apartment List
/
IL
/
buffalo grove
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

100 Cheap Apartments for rent in Buffalo Grove, IL

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1147 Miller Ln Apt 104
1147 Miller Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba first floor unit in popular Mill Creek subdivision! (BUFFALO GROVE) Beautiful unit w/bright & open floor plan. Freshly painted. Gorgeous EAT-IN kitchen w/newer wood cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Villa Verde Drive
6 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!!!Unit features remodeled bath, updated kitchen with nice appliances, new hardwood style pergo floor in living and dining room. New glass patio door and bedroom window. Relax on the balcony or enjoy the swimming pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1 Villa Verde Drive
1 Villa Verde Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
Studio
$985
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Villa Verde Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 Oak Creek Drive
12 Oak Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Oak Creek Drive in Buffalo Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge Of Arlington Heights
650 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1640 sqft
Five minutes from Highway 53, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include basketball and tennis courts, bike storage, and a fully equipped clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Waterford Place
313 W Happfield Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
990 sqft
Newly renovated apartments packed with great features, including hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patios. The peaceful and pet-friendly community is close to schools, parks and a golf course.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Abourndale Ct
1457 Abourndale Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Spacious basement near wheeling downtown - Property Id: 293736 Beautiful property steps away from lake Arlington with 1bd&bath plus spacious living room. Located near wheeling metra station and downtown.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
267 12th Street
267 12th Street, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo Grove
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cambridge Heights
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1375 N Winslowe Dr Unit 303
1375 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great location, next to major shopping centers and quick access to Rand/53. Convenient in unit laundry, balcony with great view,Bedroom with walk in closet. All amenities included only pay electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1220 LONG VALLEY DR - 1B
1220 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated unit. Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1213 LONG VALLEY DR - 2A
1213 East Long Valley Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newly renovated unit. Rent including cooking gas, hot&cold water, heat and 2 parking spots. Full time handyman services. No dogs allowed in this complex by association

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
860 N Lakeside Dr
860 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 194746 BEAUTIFUL 1ST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM CONDO WITH HEATED TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS MAIN FLOOR LIVING WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN A DESIRABLE LAKEWOOD VILLAS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
943 Waukegan Road
943 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
795 sqft
1 Bedroom Near Downtown, Train & Parks! - Property Id: 217865 COMPLETELY REMODELED very large 1 bedroom with modern appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors! Great place to live! Quiet location - across the street from the

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Grove Rent Report. Buffalo Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Buffalo Grove rents declined slightly over the past month

Buffalo Grove rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo Grove stand at $1,351 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,589 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Buffalo Grove's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Buffalo Grove over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents went down 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Buffalo Grove

    As rents have fallen moderately in Buffalo Grove, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Buffalo Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Buffalo Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $1,589 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Buffalo Grove.
    • While rents in Buffalo Grove fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Buffalo Grove than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $724, where Buffalo Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuffalo Grove 3 BedroomsBuffalo Grove Accessible ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Apartments under $1,000Buffalo Grove Apartments under $1,200Buffalo Grove Apartments under $1,300
    Buffalo Grove Apartments with BalconyBuffalo Grove Apartments with GarageBuffalo Grove Apartments with GymBuffalo Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuffalo Grove Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuffalo Grove Apartments with ParkingBuffalo Grove Apartments with Pool
    Buffalo Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerBuffalo Grove Cheap PlacesBuffalo Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Furnished ApartmentsBuffalo Grove Luxury PlacesBuffalo Grove Pet Friendly PlacesBuffalo Grove Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, IL
    Bloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College