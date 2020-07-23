59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 12:22 AM
$
10 Units Available
Bartlett Lakes
562 Deere Park Cir #106, Bartlett, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
714 sqft
Enjoy nature while still enjoying the conveniences of city living. Bartlett Lakes Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom homes with amenities that are tailored to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
43 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
821 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
11 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
743 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
988 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
40 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
821 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1000 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,041
684 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
720 Prescott Dr.
720 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
Beautiful 1 bd condo in Roselle - Property Id: 324132 Beautiful, open floor plan, bright, freshly painted, first floor 1 br/1ba with a view on a pond, located in a secured building with an assigned parking space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
374 Glenwood Drive
374 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
A modern design 21 story high rise building, featuring beautiful and natural surroundings of lake Michigan and Rainbow Beach. Just minutes away from Hyde Park and Downtown Chicago.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2790 Glasgow Court
2790 Glasgow Court, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
Super cute 1br/1ba coach home available for rent! This home features a full kitchen with hardwood floors, a nice sized dining room, large living room with gas fireplace, and a nice updated bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1081 Rodenburg Road
1081 Rodenburg Road, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
668 sqft
Great location for with this recently updated 1 bedroom unit! Kitchen and bath have been updated with stainless appliances new countertops and cabinets. Spacious living area! Immediate occupancy available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1375 Rebecca Lane
1375 Rebecca Dr, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Desirable "Moonlake" Subdivision Spacious Bright 1 Br Unit Ready To Move In, 2 A/C Units Laundry & Storage Locker On Same Floor Well Maintained Complex Offers Elevator Lovely Lobby With Security Cameras Outdoor Pool Tennis Court & Club House Heat &

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
107 GLENGARRY Drive
107 Glengarry Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
687 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM WITH PATIO FACING GREEN AREA. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN MICROWAVE. UPDATED BATHROOM. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. CLOSE TO STRATFORD MALL AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
800 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Willow Crossing
1031 Charlela Ln, Elk Grove Village, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-290. Units feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, pool, volleyball court, courtyard and elevator.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,963
792 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
830 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
85 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$890
579 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
City Guide for Bartlett, IL

Bartlett: Home of the largest traditional mandir, a type of Hindu temple, in the United States.

The rural village of Bartlett is less than 35 miles west of Chicago, but it feels more like a million miles. One is a roaring professional town, while the other is a pleasant, slightly quirky little village with a mixture of agriculture and industry. Bartlett is a picture perfect example of an idyllic Midwestern town, with local business, ballfields and families with two kids and a dog. It is warm, welcoming and slightly old-fashioned -- a place where the entire community comes out to the Heritage Days Fair every year. It has one foot solidly in its past, but is always developing and looking to the future, which has made it a destination city for folks who want to work and play in Chicago, but also want a somewhat rural setting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bartlett, IL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Bartlett offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Bartlett, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

