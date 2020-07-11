All apartments in Algonquin
ReNew on Main
ReNew on Main

1 North Main Street · (205) 498-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look and Lease --- Apply within 24 hours of your tour to receive waived App and Admin Fees! Ask for promo code today!
Location

1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL 60102
Old Town District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1087 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew on Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew on Main is a truly unique community nestled between the bluffs and tree-lined Fox River in Algonquin, IL. On-site amenities include a community clubhouse with entertainment options, resident event room, state-of-the-art fitness center, and an outdoor private plaza with fire pit. Our high-ceiling floor plans feature bamboo-style flooring, private balconies and patios, expertly curated kitchens, and a washer and dryer in each home. Call today to schedule a tour and see why so many residents love calling ReNew on Main home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew on Main have any available units?
ReNew on Main has 5 units available starting at $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew on Main have?
Some of ReNew on Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew on Main currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew on Main is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease --- Apply within 24 hours of your tour to receive waived App and Admin Fees! Ask for promo code today!
Is ReNew on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew on Main is pet friendly.
Does ReNew on Main offer parking?
Yes, ReNew on Main offers parking.
Does ReNew on Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew on Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew on Main have a pool?
No, ReNew on Main does not have a pool.
Does ReNew on Main have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew on Main has accessible units.
Does ReNew on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew on Main has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew on Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew on Main has units with air conditioning.
