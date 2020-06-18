All apartments in Rathdrum
Find more places like 8655 W Park Lp.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rathdrum, ID
/
8655 W Park Lp
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8655 W Park Lp

8655 West Park Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID 83858

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath mobile on a large lot in Rathdrum! - A huge yard next to the park, covered porch, and big storage shed make this single wide mobile home the perfect place to call home!

The kitchen features nice countertops with ample cabinets, a breakfast bar, a refrigerator, a ceramic top range/oven, and is open to the living room and dining area.

The master bedroom is located at one end of the home and is next to the full bathroom and laundry area. The guest bedroom is located at the other end of the home and includes an ensuite half bath.

Heating bills stay low with a natural gas forced air furnace and a natural gas hot water heater. Laundry area includes washer and dryer hook-ups.

Rent includes park space rent, water, sewer and garbage.

Conveniently located in Rathdrum.

One pet will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1100
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet
Pet Rent: $35 per month

To watch a video walk-through of this home, please follow the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izYAh2ZgQBw

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information

*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5326532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8655 W Park Lp have any available units?
8655 W Park Lp doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rathdrum, ID.
What amenities does 8655 W Park Lp have?
Some of 8655 W Park Lp's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8655 W Park Lp currently offering any rent specials?
8655 W Park Lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8655 W Park Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 8655 W Park Lp is pet friendly.
Does 8655 W Park Lp offer parking?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not offer parking.
Does 8655 W Park Lp have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8655 W Park Lp have a pool?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not have a pool.
Does 8655 W Park Lp have accessible units?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 8655 W Park Lp have units with dishwashers?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8655 W Park Lp have units with air conditioning?
No, 8655 W Park Lp does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College