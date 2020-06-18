Amenities

8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath mobile on a large lot in Rathdrum! - A huge yard next to the park, covered porch, and big storage shed make this single wide mobile home the perfect place to call home!



The kitchen features nice countertops with ample cabinets, a breakfast bar, a refrigerator, a ceramic top range/oven, and is open to the living room and dining area.



The master bedroom is located at one end of the home and is next to the full bathroom and laundry area. The guest bedroom is located at the other end of the home and includes an ensuite half bath.



Heating bills stay low with a natural gas forced air furnace and a natural gas hot water heater. Laundry area includes washer and dryer hook-ups.



Rent includes park space rent, water, sewer and garbage.



Conveniently located in Rathdrum.



One pet will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1100

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Pet Rent: $35 per month



To watch a video walk-through of this home, please follow the link below:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izYAh2ZgQBw



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information



*Property information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5326532)