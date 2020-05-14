55 Cedar Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc.

This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.

Full-size living room with a nice rock fireplace. Walkout deck from the living room area.

The Master bedroom on the main level opens to the bathroom and full shower and walk-in closet.

2 Bedrooms upstairs. 1 Bedroom downstairs. Large Livingroom in the downstairs area.

Washer and dryer. A/C. Gas Heat.

HOA includes access to the pool, tennis court, basketball court, etc.



Month to month rental (negotiable).

+ $300 HOA Fee added to the monthly rent price.

Utility fee to be added to the rent for power and gas.

NO PETS



Call 208-234-1000 for a showing



