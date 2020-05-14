All apartments in Pocatello
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

55 Cedar Hills

55 Cedar Hills Drive · (208) 234-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

55 Cedar Hills Drive, Pocatello, ID 83204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 55 Cedar Hills · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc.
This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.
Full-size living room with a nice rock fireplace. Walkout deck from the living room area.
The Master bedroom on the main level opens to the bathroom and full shower and walk-in closet.
2 Bedrooms upstairs. 1 Bedroom downstairs. Large Livingroom in the downstairs area.
Washer and dryer. A/C. Gas Heat.
HOA includes access to the pool, tennis court, basketball court, etc.

Month to month rental (negotiable).
+ $300 HOA Fee added to the monthly rent price.
Utility fee to be added to the rent for power and gas.
NO PETS

Call 208-234-1000 for a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Cedar Hills have any available units?
55 Cedar Hills has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Cedar Hills have?
Some of 55 Cedar Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Cedar Hills currently offering any rent specials?
55 Cedar Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Cedar Hills pet-friendly?
No, 55 Cedar Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pocatello.
Does 55 Cedar Hills offer parking?
No, 55 Cedar Hills does not offer parking.
Does 55 Cedar Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Cedar Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Cedar Hills have a pool?
Yes, 55 Cedar Hills has a pool.
Does 55 Cedar Hills have accessible units?
No, 55 Cedar Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Cedar Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Cedar Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Cedar Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 Cedar Hills has units with air conditioning.
