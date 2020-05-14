55 Cedar Hills

Amenities
"FURNISHED CONDO" - MONTH TO MONTH CONDO FOR RENT - Furnished Condo includes living room furniture, beds, some kitchen utensils, etc.
This Condo has new flooring throughout. Large bright beautiful kitchen area.
Full-size living room with a nice rock fireplace. Walkout deck from the living room area.
The Master bedroom on the main level opens to the bathroom and full shower and walk-in closet.
2 Bedrooms upstairs. 1 Bedroom downstairs. Large Livingroom in the downstairs area.
Washer and dryer. A/C. Gas Heat.
HOA includes access to the pool, tennis court, basketball court, etc.
Month to month rental (negotiable).
+ $300 HOA Fee added to the monthly rent price.
Utility fee to be added to the rent for power and gas.
NO PETS
Call 208-234-1000 for a showing
(RLNE5745391)