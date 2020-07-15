1532 Eastpointe Dr

Amenities

"AMAZING HOME FOR RENT" MUST SEE! - This is a beautiful custom built home centrally located in Pocatello.

One level living, no stairs to worry about at all!

Tall vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen and dining area.

Full kitchen and dining area.

Master bedroom with a very nice master bathroom 2 sinks, large soaker tub, walk in shower and walk-in closet.

2 Car garage.

Walkout cover patio.

Fenced back yard.

Washer Dryer hooks up's.

Tenants pay all utilities (gas, electric, w/s/t)

Small dogs are negotiable.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required through Real Property Management on all lease agreements.



The turnover fee is due at lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



