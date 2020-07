Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great Town House!!! - Call (208) 398-2226 or log on to the showmojo.com website to set up a showing.



Nice updated 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bathroom Town House for rent. Features lots of closet space and enclosed patio. Covered carport for 1 vehicle. This home has a dishwasher and disposal. Electric heat and A/C.

Washer and Dryer included (not maintained by owner).

+ $75 a month for w/s/t. Tenant pays electric.

No pets allowed.



Property Damage Liability Waiver is required on all lease agreements through Real Property Management.

Turn over fee due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3590952)