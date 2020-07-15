1980 N. 14th E. - 1

Amenities

Built in 2006 this two-bedroom, 2-bath duplex has superb location near I-84. Within two miles are parks, medical center, retail shopping, businesses. Just 15 miles southwest is Mountain Home Air Force Base.



Enjoy a covered front porch, fenced backyard and attached one-car garage. Side-by-side garages separate the duplex living spaces for quiet and privacy. No pets allowed.



The one-level duplex is a generous 923 square feet with two bedrooms, two baths (one has a step-in shower), kitchen pantry, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, sliding glass door to the back patio, and – yes there's more – gas heat, air conditioning and a washer and dryer. It's also cable ready.



Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.



One-year lease term -- $875 security deposit -- $875 per month -- $875 first full month's rent at signing.