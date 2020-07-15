All apartments in Mountain Home
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

1980 N. 14th E. - 1

1980 North 14th East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1980 North 14th East Street, Mountain Home, ID 83647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2006 this two-bedroom, 2-bath duplex has superb location near I-84. Within two miles are parks, medical center, retail shopping, businesses. Just 15 miles southwest is Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Enjoy a covered front porch, fenced backyard and attached one-car garage. Side-by-side garages separate the duplex living spaces for quiet and privacy. No pets allowed.

The one-level duplex is a generous 923 square feet with two bedrooms, two baths (one has a step-in shower), kitchen pantry, microwave, dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, sliding glass door to the back patio, and – yes there's more – gas heat, air conditioning and a washer and dryer. It's also cable ready.

Tenant is responsible for electricity and gas.

One-year lease term -- $875 security deposit -- $875 per month -- $875 first full month's rent at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have any available units?
1980 N. 14th E. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain Home, ID.
What amenities does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have?
Some of 1980 N. 14th E. - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1980 N. 14th E. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain Home.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 offers parking.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have a pool?
No, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1980 N. 14th E. - 1 has units with air conditioning.
