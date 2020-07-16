All apartments in Meridian
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

1059 W. Pine Ave

1059 West Pine Avenue · (208) 314-8713
Location

1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID 83642
Old Town Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a large pantry!

The master bedroom is oversized and offers a walk in closet and a private bathroom with walk in shower. The other two bedrooms have plenty of space as well. Washer/dryer are included!!

This complex offers a small basketball court and playground.

**PHOTOS ARE OF ANOTHER UNIT WITH SAME LAYOUT**

Please call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing!

**Tenant pays electric and gas.**Washer/Dryer included**One small dog maybe considered with additional non-refundable pet fee plus monthly pet rent**Renters Insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**
Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.

Amenities: 3 bed, 2 bath, Kitchen, Dishwasher, electric stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Living Room, Washer/Dryer included, AC, Pantry, Patio, walk in closet, community playground, Walk In Shower, One small dog may be considered with non refundable pet fee and montly pet rent, Basketball Court, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Gas Heat, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account, Open parking with Permit only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have any available units?
1059 W. Pine Ave has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1059 W. Pine Ave have?
Some of 1059 W. Pine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 W. Pine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1059 W. Pine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 W. Pine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1059 W. Pine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1059 W. Pine Ave offers parking.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1059 W. Pine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have a pool?
No, 1059 W. Pine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1059 W. Pine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 W. Pine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 W. Pine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1059 W. Pine Ave has units with air conditioning.
