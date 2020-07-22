32 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID with washer-dryers
Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.
Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.