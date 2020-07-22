Apartment List
/
ID
/
kuna
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and fini... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1232 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
43 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,094
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
2068 West Gladewater Avenue
2068 West Gladewater Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
847 sqft
Floor Plan Features: 2 Bed 1 Bath 847 Sq Ft Open floor plan Property Description: Welcome to your 2 bed 1 bath townhome centrally located in Meridian featuring an open floor plan and chestnut colored kitchen cabinets! Property Amenities: 2

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Results within 10 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,296
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,144
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 W Legarreta Dr
1220 West Legarreta Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2267 sqft
1220 W Legarreta Dr Available 07/24/20 LUXURY LIVING IN COVETED MASTER PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (NE Meridian Unfurnished Home) - Live large in this exceptional like-new upgraded single-level residence in Meridian's popular Paramount community with lush

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr
798 E Boardwalk Row Dr, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
Lovely rental for busy professional - Property Id: 119720 The Bannock 1478 boasts a fantastic open living room and kitchen area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
500 22nd Ave S
500 22nd Avenue South, Nampa, ID
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Loft space 550 sq ft - Property Id: 188614 Walking distance to downtown. Full kitchen, disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, no need to leave your apt. Across from park. Ideal for college student.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
4297 West Stone House Street
4297 W Stone House St, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
LOCATED NEAR EAGLE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FIREPLACE. ATTRACTIVE MASTERBATH WITH CORNER TUB AND LARGE SEPARATE TILED SHOWER. 3 CAR GARAGE. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St Unit A
223 Maple St, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$975
720 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Nampa close to shopping entertainment and NNU. Large picture windows welcome natural lighting and gives the home an open feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
252 Hudson Ave
252 Hudson Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1173 sqft
This is going to be a great opportunity for a family to move into this brand new home with lots of space outside. The inside has that up to date feel with its design. Plenty of off street parking, including a double carport with attached storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Valley
2144 N Fastwater Ave
2144 North Fastwater Avenue, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1849 sqft
No roommate situations or housing vouchers. Ad will be removed once the property is no longer available. Available July 28, 2020 READ ENTIRE AD on www.eiprentals.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
427 1st Ave N, 105
427 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
821 Chicago Street
821 Chicago Street, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1229 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in a great Nampa location. Large pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer included, two-car garage, and separate lawn area. New carpeting throughout unit! Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawncare.
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Kuna, ID

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Kuna can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDCaldwell, ID
Eagle, IDGarden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University