3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3102 N Saratov Way
3102 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
Brand New and Beautiful! - The best way to describe this 2025 square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open kitchen, dining room and living room areas.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2498 North Iditarod Drive
2498 North Iditarod Way, Kuna, ID
You will feel like you have arrived home! Single level living perfection has been achieved with the escape-worthy master suite and modern great-room design. Enjoy laundry again in the conveniently located, large utility room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3118 N. Saratov Way
3118 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
55 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1228 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
835 N. Gray Cloud
835 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID
835 N. Gray Cloud Available 08/13/20 835 Gray Cloud~3 Car Garage, Whopping Square Footage, Easy Freeway Access! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON* Located off Pine and Ten Mile roads in a well-kept cul-de-sac close to quick freeway access! 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3426 S. Clark Fork Ave
3426 South Clark Fork Avenue, Nampa, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1701 sqft
Spacious single-level home w/private backyard located in a quiet neighborhood. This open floor-plan offers vaulted ceilings and a bonus room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1715 W Woodington St.
1715 West Woodington Street, Meridian, ID
$500 off 1st month Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath 2 car with extra deep bay - Rent for $1595 month 1st year if lease signed before 7/15/2020. Normally $1695.00 2100 SF with granite, 4 bed and SS appliances. Open plan for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9541 W. Stonewood Dr.
9541 West Stonewood Drive, Ada County, ID
Charter Pointe Subdivision: 4 bedroom, PLUS a main level den and a spacious upstairs bonus room, 2.5 bath home. This two story home with the bedrooms including the master, located upstairs.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1509 East Locust View Lane
1509 East Locust View Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1400 sqft
This adorable Town Home will wow you with a generous amount of space it offers with an open concept Dining Rooom, Kitchen and Living Room with Valted Ceiling. Kitchen offers lots of storage space with an eat-in island.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
1915 E Wrightwood Dr
1915 East Wrightwood Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1699 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL HOME. Flex/bonus room. Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9251 West Littlewood Drive
9251 West Littlewood Drive, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2522 sqft
Currently Occupied-Please do not disturb tenantsWonderful spacious home in a great family oriented community.2450 sq ft3 bedroom home with Bonus Room!2.5 bathrooms2 gas fireplaces !!New Carpet!!Open floor plan-great for entertaining.