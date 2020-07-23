46 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1009 East Kuna Road, 115
1009 E Kuna Rd, Kuna, ID
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Great updated apartments in Kuna! This is the only Complex in the area that has 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Tile floor in the kitchen with dishwasher. washer/dryer hookups. Deck with storage shed and country view.


1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1232 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.


1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
44 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,094
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.


1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.


1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!


1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
12324 W. Oneida St.
12324 W Oneida St, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1812 sqft
The kitchen has abundant counter/cupboard space, a breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. An open concept living room and dining area allow access to a covered patio. Over sized garage provides extra storage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1509 East Locust View Lane
1509 East Locust View Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1400 sqft
This adorable Home will wow you with a generous amount of space it offers with an open concept Dining Rooom, Kitchen and Living Room with Valted Ceiling. Kitchen offers lots of storage space with an eat-in island.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.


1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,491
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.


1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,129
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.


1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!


1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2630 W. Divide Creek St
2630 West Divide Creek Street, Meridian, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2795 sqft
Immaculate 5 bedroom home w/office nestled in a quiet neighborhood. The inviting living room has a gas fireplace w/quartz hearth, plush carpet, & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 W Legarreta Dr
1220 West Legarreta Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2267 sqft
1220 W Legarreta Dr Available 07/24/20 LUXURY LIVING IN COVETED MASTER PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (NE Meridian Unfurnished Home) - Live large in this exceptional like-new upgraded single-level residence in Meridian's popular Paramount community with lush

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
5693 S Moreya Ave
5693 South Moreya Avenue, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2510 sqft
5693 S Moreya Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful South Boise Home For Rent! - Amazing home flaunting many desirable features. 4 large bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista
1905 S Arcadia St
1905 South Arcadia Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
1905 S Arcadia St Available 08/21/20 Centrally Located Boise Bench Home! - Close to everything but still quiet. This 2BD home is easy living in the City of Trees. Newer kitchen appliances. Vaulted ceilings, big windows, big bedrooms, nice bathroom.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
820 S. Camas St
820 South Camas Street, Nampa, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2190 sqft
Spacious Home with RV Parking. 6-9 Month Lease! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with 2 living spaces and an office/den! On the main level there is the formal living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista
2810 S Abbs Ln
2810 Abbs Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
840 sqft
2810 Abbs~Classy Bi-Level Townhome w/ Park Across Street & Minutes to Downtown Boise! - Located off Vista and I-84 and tucked into a neat neighborhood with Shoshone Park just across the street! This bi-level end unit townhome includes 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4650 N. Price Ave
4650 North Price Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Be the first to rent this new North Meridian home! - This beautiful single level 3 bed located in North Meridian - Built in 2016 and minutes from Settlers Park, Heritage Middle School, shopping, restaurants & more.
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kuna, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kuna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

