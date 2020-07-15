Apartment List
44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID

Finding an apartment in Kuna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3102 N Saratov Way
3102 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2025 sqft
Brand New and Beautiful! - The best way to describe this 2025 square foot home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy entertaining in your open kitchen, dining room and living room areas.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3118 N. Saratov Way
3118 N Saratov Way, Kuna, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2710 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
55 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,054
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
10 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Meridian
1838 Heavy Timber Drive
1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
$1700.00..... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
9541 W. Stonewood Dr.
9541 West Stonewood Drive, Ada County, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2589 sqft
Charter Pointe Subdivision: 4 bedroom, PLUS a main level den and a spacious upstairs bonus room, 2.5 bath home. This two story home with the bedrooms including the master, located upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
730 N Ash Pine Way
730 North Ash Pine Way, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2054 sqft
730 N Ash Pine Way Available 08/05/20 Newer Home in Quiet Sub Division - This home was completed in late 2018 and is available to lease beginning August 5, 2020.
1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,245
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kuna, ID

Finding an apartment in Kuna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

