Apartment List
/
ID
/
kuna
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kuna offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from wo... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1009 East Kuna Road, 115
1009 E Kuna Rd, Kuna, ID
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Great updated apartments in Kuna! This is the only Complex in the area that has 2 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Tile floor in the kitchen with dishwasher. washer/dryer hookups. Deck with storage shed and country view.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
44 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
15 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
427 1st Ave N, 105
427 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11255 Gabrielle
11255 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1157 sqft
New townhomes in centrally-located West Boise! Don't miss this opportunity for an amazing brand new rental. Each unit features two master bedrooms, two master baths, and a main level half-bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4653 W. Pasadena Ln
4653 West Pasadena Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
Conveniently located off of Orchard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Boise, this unit provides easy accessibility to the Interstate and Airport. This upstairs unit has an open concept in the living room, kitchen area, and dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Kuna, ID

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kuna offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Kuna offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kuna. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDCaldwell, ID
Eagle, IDGarden City, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University