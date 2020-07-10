/
apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Eagle, ID with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
5878 W Hamm Ln
5878 West Hamm Lane, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
5878 W Hamm Ln - This brand new home is located in Eagle just off of Linder and Floating Feather. This gorgeous home backs up to the 3 hole golf course and the playground area. There are walking paths throughout the subdivision and a community pool.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place
1095 North Marsh Hawk Place, Eagle, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1385 sqft
1095 N. Marsh Hawk Place Available 04/10/20 Eagle 3bd home in delightful pocket neighborhood - Welcome to your new home! Contact us today for info on this beautiful Eagle home.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
167 North Sevenoaks Avenue
167 N Sevenoaks Ave, Eagle, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2317 sqft
Beautiful, brand new home in Cedarfield Subdivision! Open concept living area with tons of natural light! Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and island.
Results within 1 mile of Eagle
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,045
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1075 N Creekwater Way
1075 N Creekwater Way, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
LUXURY SINGLE LEVEL EAGLE HOME BLENDS STYLE AND FUNCTION - This stunning custom built single level residence exudes quality and detailed craftsmanship with impeccable modern style for the most distinguishing renter! Upgrades include elevated
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
Northeast Meridian
346 E. Producer Dr.
346 East Producer Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2538 sqft
PAY NO RENT FOR DECEMBER! MOVE IN TODAY! - You'll love this spacious home with inviting and open living areas throughout, just perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Northwest Boise City
9173 W. Steve St.
9173 West Steve Street, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1495 sqft
(9 month lease option OR LONGER)....3 bedroom 2 bath fenced yard and landscaping included! Low maintenance super cute home! Everything on the main level so NO stairs to manage. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1219 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,107
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1120 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1170 sqft
Units feature laundry, washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and bathtubs. Community includes clubhouse, e-payments, gym, pool and hot tub. Located right next to nature on the Greenbelt path.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$985
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1006 sqft
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
West Valley
2025 Workland
2025 Workland Drive, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
For Lease $1,500/mo. Completely remodeled home! This home is centrally located mins to downtown or to the Village at Meridian. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1300 sq.ft.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Old Town Meridian
1049 W. Pine Ave
1049 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
4036 W. Niemann St
4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1523 sqft
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
Collister
5676 W Bloom St
5676 Bloom Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
10532 W Palazzo Ln
10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of
