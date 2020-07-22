Apartment List
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Kuna, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kuna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2498 North Iditarod Drive
2498 North Iditarod Way, Kuna, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2100 sqft
You will feel like you have arrived home! Single level living perfection has been achieved with the escape-worthy master suite and modern great-room design. Enjoy laundry again in the conveniently located, large utility room.
Results within 5 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
11 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Red Tail Apartments
121 E Victory Rd, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,165
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Red Tail Apartments in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Jasper
1018 North Webb Way, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$996
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1232 sqft
A whole-approach to home, Jasper is an oasis at the center of daily life with modern finishes and thoughtful amenities which weave convenience, wellness, comfort and productivity to ease your mind, body and spirit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Central Park Commons
303 W Pennwood Street, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,300
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
High Point on Overland
1495 S Tech Ln, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,083
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1301 sqft
Minutes from I-84. On-site amenities include attached garages, a sparkling pool, a clubhouse area and a gym. Upscale apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
43 Units Available
Southwest Meridian
Indigo
1871 South Spanish Fork Way, Meridian, ID
Studio
$1,094
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1009 sqft
At Indigo, we believe the best things in life are meant to be shared. That’s why we think you’ll feel right at home here. Whether alone or with friends, in your apartment or out, we’ve got the charming places and wide-open spaces you’re looking for.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7598 East Declaration Drive
7598 E Declaration Dr, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2007 sqft
Newly Constructed House For Rent with High End Finishes_Pet Friendly - Available Now!! Exciting 3 possible 4th bedroom or office space. 2 bathrooms with an extended 2 car garage. This 2,007 sqft. open floor plan is truly made for entertaining.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4713 W. Hearst Dr
4713 West Hearst Drive, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2054 sqft
OUTDOOR PICTURES COMING SOON AFTER LANDSCAPE WORK...Very handsome, larger sized Meridian home. Features four bedrooms and another bonus area by the living room that could be used for almost anything. Master bathroom could host a baseball game.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 W Pine Ave
2042 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1550 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome available soon!! Master bedroom is located on the lower level. This home is equipped with walk-in closets, granite countertops, a microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Meridian
2875 E Ragusa Ln
2875 East Ragusa Lane, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2090 sqft
This stunning 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home near Eagle & Victory features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, partial hardwood floors, & granite counter tops. This home is a must see! Monthly rent is $1695 with a matching deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Ada County Alliance
12324 W. Oneida St.
12324 W Oneida St, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1812 sqft
The kitchen has abundant counter/cupboard space, a breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. An open concept living room and dining area allow access to a covered patio. Over sized garage provides extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
2068 West Gladewater Avenue
2068 West Gladewater Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
847 sqft
Floor Plan Features: 2 Bed 1 Bath 847 Sq Ft Open floor plan Property Description: Welcome to your 2 bed 1 bath townhome centrally located in Meridian featuring an open floor plan and chestnut colored kitchen cabinets! Property Amenities: 2

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1059 W. Pine Ave
1059 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
5275 W Franklin Rd
5275 West Franklin Road, Ada County, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2656 sqft
This property is at a great location just off the Ten Mile exit. It has a wonderful country feel while still being close to the city. Home recently renovated on the inside. Granite countertops in the kitchen with wood island (not shown).

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1027 W. Pine Ave
1027 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town Meridian
1041 W. Pine Ave
1041 West Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1162 sqft
This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave
17869 Sunset Ridge Ave, Canyon County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3 bed 2 bath home in a quiet Nampa neighborhood. - Welcome home! Roomy brand new home with approx 1455 sq ft with 3 bd 2 bath and a 2 car garage. Beautiful and spacious modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
3575 South Falconers Place
3575 South Falconers Place, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1694 sqft
New Home available to rent! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den. It also has a 2 car garage. Take a tour today before it’s too late! *Rent includes water, sewer and trash costs.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
627 N. Kayden Way
627 North Kayden Way, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
627 N. Kayden Way Available 04/20/20 Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood! - Open concept 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Kitchen offers kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and kitchen appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Kuna
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,144
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Selway Apartments
2552 W Selway Rapids Lane, Meridian, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,296
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Community includes bike storage, BBQ grills, parking, and pool. Close to Heroes Park. Located just minutes from the weekly Meridian Farmers Market & Bazaar.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 W Legarreta Dr
1220 West Legarreta Drive, Meridian, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2267 sqft
1220 W Legarreta Dr Available 07/24/20 LUXURY LIVING IN COVETED MASTER PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (NE Meridian Unfurnished Home) - Live large in this exceptional like-new upgraded single-level residence in Meridian's popular Paramount community with lush
City Guide for Kuna, ID

Although much debate exists over just where the name 'Kuna' actually came from, this has done nothing to stymie the city's population growth, which is among the largest in Idaho.

Covering over 18 square miles of land is a definite benefit for the city of Kuna. This is mostly due to the fact that the area's population nearly tripled during the first decade of the 21st century. This population growth, however, is nothing new. The population also nearly tripled during the 1990's, and during the 70's, it more than tripled. Even with this stark population growth, Kuna still maintains a comfortable population density of just over 800 residents per square mile. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kuna, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kuna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

