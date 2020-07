Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed & 1 bath, newly remodeled with oak hardwood floor in the living room, luxury vinyl planking in the remodeled Kitchen and bathroom , and engineered flooring in the bedrooms. Single car garage and large covered porch in back. Lots of cabinets and storage throughout the house and garage. requires good credit (720+ gets preference), no evictions, and 3X the monthly rent for income (minimum 2700/month).