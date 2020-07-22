Apartment List
/
ID
/
garden city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
301 East 40th St - #21
301 East 40th Street, Garden City, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,200
728 sqft
**This trailer is for sale** **1st Month Lot Rent Free** Cozy Small - Fixer Upper Mobile Home For Sale $14200.00 / 2BR - 728 SQ Ft - 1995 52x14 2 bedroom/1 bath - Mobile Home for Sale (Garden City, ID) Located in quiet trailer park, close to town.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
10263 W Carlton Bay Dr
10263 West Carlton Bay Drive, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1665 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with flexible work to live area downstairs, this is the 3rd bedroom. Stained and sealed concrete flooring and granite kitchen counter-tops. Grass common area out front and private courtyard patio out back.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane
9726 West Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Awesome Condo- 2bed 2 bath fully furnished, includes utilities and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
8 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$981
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,229
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
2311 1/2 W. Idaho St.
2311 1/2 W Idaho St, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Cute 2-Bedroom Close to Downtown Boise - This centrally located 2-bedroom,1 bath unit is located close to a park and minutes away from downtown Boise, restaurants and shopping. The split-bedroom design allows for privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bench
8561 W Goddard Rd
8561 Goddard Road, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
8561 W Goddard Rd Available 08/13/20 8561 Goddard~UPDATED Duplex w/ Stainless appliances, Giant Backyard w/ Covered Patio! - The pictures don't do this awesome duplex justice - must see to appreciate! Updated pictures coming soon! Centrally

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Harbor
3335 N Lakeharbor 101
3335 North Lakeharbor Lane, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 bed 2 bath close to river - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs unit with 2 parking spaces close to the river. One is covered. 900 SF with gas heat. Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays sewer water and trash.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
6315 W. Post
6315 Post Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1064 sqft
6315 W. Post Available 08/04/20 Charming Cottage 3bd/2ba- HUGE detached garage/shop - Conveniently located, just minutes from downtown Boise. Recently refreshed with Bamboo flooring throughout. Fresh interior paint throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Valley
9364 W Edna St
9364 West Edna Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
This amazing 2017 build is comfortably furnished throughout, highlights are the open-concept kitchen, dining, and living space, beautiful oversized windows, and a relaxing patio with a fully fenced-in backyard. All rooms have walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Collister
3650 W Taft St
3650 West Taft Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Located just a few short minutes from downtown, this 2 story townhouse is very comfortable. Downstairs you will find a modern kitchen with a pantry and a eating area, an ample living room, a laundry room and a half bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
22 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,010
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
3 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,295
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,144
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1150 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
745 E. Warm Springs Ave. #101
745 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,500
950 sqft
Unit #101 Available 08/01/20 Boutique WarmSprings Loft Unit - Property Id: 157990 Peaceful park-like setting in low maintenance condo right off WarmSprings Ave. in the highly desirable East End of Boise.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
2206 N. 21st St.
2206 North 21st Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1232 sqft
LOCATION! 3 bd NorthEnd Boise Home with Garage and Spacious Fenced Yard - Character and convenience. This lovely home sits on a spacious lot with mature landscaping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista
1905 S Arcadia St
1905 South Arcadia Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
688 sqft
1905 S Arcadia St Available 08/21/20 Centrally Located Boise Bench Home! - Close to everything but still quiet. This 2BD home is easy living in the City of Trees. Newer kitchen appliances. Vaulted ceilings, big windows, big bedrooms, nice bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Winstead Park
7154 W Waverly Court
7154 West Waverly Court, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1240 sqft
Boise Bench 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single family residence. - Three Bedroom Two Bath Boise Bench Single Family Residence, granite counter tops, family room, eating area, open floor plan, gazebo in back, gardening space with raised beds.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garden City, ID

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garden City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGarden City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGarden City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGarden City Apartments with Balconies
Garden City Apartments with GaragesGarden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarden City Apartments with ParkingGarden City Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Garden City Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarden City Furnished ApartmentsGarden City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDCaldwell, ID
Eagle, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University