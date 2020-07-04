All apartments in Garden City
Find more places like 9415 Thurman - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden City, ID
/
9415 Thurman - 2
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:00 AM

9415 Thurman - 2

9415 W Thurman Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9415 W Thurman Dr, Garden City, ID 83714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
The Thurman Apartments are nestled in West Boise off of Garrett & Chinden. This apartment has just been updated with new carpet and linoleum. Unit includes fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with dual vanity sinks and separate toilet/shower area. Both bedrooms are spacious and each have their own closets along with plenty of space for storage. Each adult person must fill out application. To fill out an application: https://treehousepropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Carport, Laundry room / hookups. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have any available units?
9415 Thurman - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden City, ID.
What amenities does 9415 Thurman - 2 have?
Some of 9415 Thurman - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 Thurman - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9415 Thurman - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 Thurman - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9415 Thurman - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden City.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9415 Thurman - 2 offers parking.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9415 Thurman - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have a pool?
No, 9415 Thurman - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have accessible units?
No, 9415 Thurman - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 Thurman - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 Thurman - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9415 Thurman - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garden City 2 BedroomsGarden City 3 Bedrooms
Garden City Apartments with ParkingGarden City Furnished Apartments
Garden City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, IDCaldwell, ID
Eagle, IDStar, ID
Nampa, IDMountain Home, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University