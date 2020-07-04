9415 Thurman - 2

Amenities
The Thurman Apartments are nestled in West Boise off of Garrett & Chinden. This apartment has just been updated with new carpet and linoleum. Unit includes fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. It is a 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with dual vanity sinks and separate toilet/shower area. Both bedrooms are spacious and each have their own closets along with plenty of space for storage. Each adult person must fill out application. To fill out an application: https://treehousepropertiesllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Balcony, deck, patio, Carport, Laundry room / hookups. No pets