4076 Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020



This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone. Attached one car garage with extra storage and multiple balconies. Maintenance fee landscaping. Tenant pays all utilities. Washer and Dryer Included.



This home is close to everything!!! Located on the Beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. Just steps away from Outdoor Recreation, Downtown Boise, Framers Markets, Live Music, Food and Drinks. This unique urban home won’t last!



Just Outside Your Door Step:

Whitewater Park - Kayaking

Quinn;s Pond - Paddle boarding, Swimming and Beaches

Boise River Greenbelt - Biking, Walking Paths and Fishing

The Sand Bar - Live Music, Food and Drinks



Call or Text Kristina for more information or to schedule a viewing (208) 353-0814

Or Apply at www.DoGoodpm.com



