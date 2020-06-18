All apartments in Garden City
4076 Adams St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4076 Adams St

4076 Adams Street · (208) 353-0814
Location

4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID 83714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4076 Adams St · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020

This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone. Attached one car garage with extra storage and multiple balconies. Maintenance fee landscaping. Tenant pays all utilities. Washer and Dryer Included.

This home is close to everything!!! Located on the Beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. Just steps away from Outdoor Recreation, Downtown Boise, Framers Markets, Live Music, Food and Drinks. This unique urban home won’t last!

Just Outside Your Door Step:
Whitewater Park - Kayaking
Quinn;s Pond - Paddle boarding, Swimming and Beaches
Boise River Greenbelt - Biking, Walking Paths and Fishing
The Sand Bar - Live Music, Food and Drinks

Call or Text Kristina for more information or to schedule a viewing (208) 353-0814
Or Apply at www.DoGoodpm.com

(RLNE5803396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

