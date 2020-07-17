All apartments in Chubbuck
Last updated July 17 2020

570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr.

570 Pheasant Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

570 Pheasant Ridge Dr, Chubbuck, ID 83202

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Available for showings after July 15!!! -
Spacious Town-home with 2 bedrooms, 1 and half baths, Full Kitchen with dishwasher. & spacious dining area. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Central Vacuum. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Includes a detached single car garage.
Tenant pays gas and electric. Additional $75 monthly for water-sewer-trash.
Pets are not allowed at this property. Snow removal and lawn care done by the HOA.

Property Damage Liability Waiver is required on all lease agreements through Real Property Management.
Turn over fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5891252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have any available units?
570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chubbuck, ID.
What amenities does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chubbuck.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. offers parking.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 A Pheasant Ridge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
