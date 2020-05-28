All apartments in Caldwell
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:11 AM

3110 Iowa Avenue - 1

3110 Iowa Avenue · (208) 565-7367
Location

3110 Iowa Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 2-3 bedroom (third bedroom is small), 1 bathroom duplex. Unit has garage with automatic opener. LVP flooring, washer/dryer hook ups, and brand new windows. Close to the college, grocery, and other Caldwell amenities. Photos coming soon!

First months rent + Deposit + set up fee required before move in.

Qualifications:
600 credit score
3x monthly income as rent
No previous evictions
No felonies
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3110 Iowa Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
