3110 Iowa Avenue - 1

Amenities
Newly remodeled 2-3 bedroom (third bedroom is small), 1 bathroom duplex. Unit has garage with automatic opener. LVP flooring, washer/dryer hook ups, and brand new windows. Close to the college, grocery, and other Caldwell amenities. Photos coming soon!
First months rent + Deposit + set up fee required before move in.
Qualifications:
600 credit score
3x monthly income as rent
No previous evictions
No felonies
Air conditioning, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator