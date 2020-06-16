1119 North 8th Street Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry internet access

This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!



Tucked into the historic North End neighborhood, 1 block from the Boise Coop, 8 blocks north of the Capitol and 10 blocks from Hyde Park - this perfectly located apartment is ideal for getting to know Boise, attending meetings downtown and exploring Boise's famous North End. On the first floor of an historic four unit apartment building, this adorable space has been fully remodeled and designed for your comfort. Book now to enjoy the best of Boise!

This fully remodeled apartment is well laid out with living room and kitchen just after you walk through the front door that has a 24x7 keypad for easy entry when you arrive. The living room has a flat screen TV, pull out sofa and dining table with four chairs. Kitchen is equipped with a microwave, four burner cooktop, oven, dishwasher, fridge, counter top seating for two and many small appliances. Through a door is the bedroom with a king bed, two side tables with lamps and a desk with nice office style chair and whiteboard to help keep you organized. Through the next door is a fully remodeled bathroom with shower and a washer and dryer.

Many options available, there is a bus stop one block away, there is a Boise Green Bike station one block away, scooters abound, to Uber/Lyft downtown is $5. If you have a car or rent one there is plenty of street parking available.