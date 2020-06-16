All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1119 North 8th Street Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1119 North 8th Street Apt A
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

1119 North 8th Street Apt A

1119 North 8th Street · (208) 509-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1119 North 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase!

Tucked into the historic North End neighborhood, 1 block from the Boise Coop, 8 blocks north of the Capitol and 10 blocks from Hyde Park - this perfectly located apartment is ideal for getting to know Boise, attending meetings downtown and exploring Boise's famous North End. On the first floor of an historic four unit apartment building, this adorable space has been fully remodeled and designed for your comfort. Book now to enjoy the best of Boise!
This fully remodeled apartment is well laid out with living room and kitchen just after you walk through the front door that has a 24x7 keypad for easy entry when you arrive. The living room has a flat screen TV, pull out sofa and dining table with four chairs. Kitchen is equipped with a microwave, four burner cooktop, oven, dishwasher, fridge, counter top seating for two and many small appliances. Through a door is the bedroom with a king bed, two side tables with lamps and a desk with nice office style chair and whiteboard to help keep you organized. Through the next door is a fully remodeled bathroom with shower and a washer and dryer.
Many options available, there is a bus stop one block away, there is a Boise Green Bike station one block away, scooters abound, to Uber/Lyft downtown is $5. If you have a car or rent one there is plenty of street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have any available units?
1119 North 8th Street Apt A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have?
Some of 1119 North 8th Street Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 North 8th Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1119 North 8th Street Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 North 8th Street Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A offer parking?
No, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have accessible units?
Yes, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A has accessible units.
Does 1119 North 8th Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 North 8th Street Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1119 North 8th Street Apt A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity