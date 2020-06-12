/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1200 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenview Drive
4015 Greenview Drive, Urbandale, IA
Ranch home backs up to the third Fareway at Urbandale Golf and Country Club.
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4308 153rd Place
4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development.
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.
Southwest
1 Unit Available
8536 Long Meadow Lane
8536 Long Meadow Lane, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1703 sqft
Absolute stunning, modern two story home for rent. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath house has over 1700 sq ft of living space. Large windows bring in ample natural light. Modern styled kitchen opens to the dining area.
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
4 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
18 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1717 sqft
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1367 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
11 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1322 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
East
37 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
20 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1316 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
