Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground guest parking

Completely redone VERY LARGE 1800+ sq. ft 2-bedroom apartment. Like two apartments in one with large 2nd floor master with on-suite soaking tub (nice view) and hand shower. All new Kitchen, new appliances and all new flooring throughout. Ceiling light fans plus an outside direct vent microwave oven over the stove. All LED lighting and good wall insulation along with a High efficiency furnace and a/c and free water means you will live economically while enjoying house like space. Two off street parking spots, guest parking and a nice park with playground equipment directly across the street complete the package. Standard rental application process and verification along with one month rent deposit required. If you are tired of tiny standard multi plex units Text me to see it immediately @ 319-325-7279