Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

- Trash Included

- Lawncare Included

- Snow Removal Included

- Granite Counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Ceiling Fans

- Decks/Patios

- Storage Space

- Pet Friendly



2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com

Situated in the rapidly growing city of Ankeny with convenient freeway access for commuters and within easy reach of shopping areas, the Windsor Village Condos are a perfect mix of urban sensibilities with sprawling open air. These condos, custom crafted with modern flourishes of granite and stainless steel, offer choice and comfort to young people and families of all sizes.