Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer is included. Landlord handles lawn care, snow removal and trash. No pets, no smoking, tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4214938)