Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

480 Madison Avenue, #11

480 Madison Avenue · (319) 338-6288
Location

480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA 52317

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 480 Madison Avenue, #11 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and sink garbage disposal. Spacious grounds to the buildings and walking path along a pond in the subdivision. Building highlights feature free detached garage parking and keypad building entrance. The location provides easy access to I-380, downtown North Liberty, shopping, restaurant, and recreational areas, and Lake McBride. No smoking please.

(RLNE4768604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have any available units?
480 Madison Avenue, #11 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have?
Some of 480 Madison Avenue, #11's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Madison Avenue, #11 currently offering any rent specials?
480 Madison Avenue, #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Madison Avenue, #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 is pet friendly.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 offer parking?
Yes, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 does offer parking.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have a pool?
No, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 does not have a pool.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have accessible units?
No, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Madison Avenue, #11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 Madison Avenue, #11 has units with air conditioning.
Marion, IA
