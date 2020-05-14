Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and sink garbage disposal. Spacious grounds to the buildings and walking path along a pond in the subdivision. Building highlights feature free detached garage parking and keypad building entrance. The location provides easy access to I-380, downtown North Liberty, shopping, restaurant, and recreational areas, and Lake McBride. No smoking please.



