Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a great location in North Liberty. Step outside to the associations huge lawn area that connects to the main bike trail through town. Walking distance to shopping center, restaurants/bars, ice cream shop. 24 hours notice to show.

-Washer and Dryer included

-Underground parking with deep parking garage

-Pets allowed with additional pet fee and $35 per month

-Tenants responsible for all utilities

-$30 app fee