All apartments in Marion
Find more places like 3452 Quail Trail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion, IA
/
3452 Quail Trail Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

3452 Quail Trail Court

3452 Quail Trail Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marion
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3452 Quail Trail Court, Marion, IA 52302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry, great room, dining room, breakfast bar, kitchen, pantry, lazy-susan, and all appliances. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, laundry room with newer washer & dryer, full bathroom and a sitting area or office area that overlooks the great room, main floor and provides a beautiful view of the countryside through the large transom window. The completely finished lower level features a family room, or a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom with 2 linen closets and plenty of storage. This townhome condo has new carpet and a two-car attached garage and is located on a quiet cul de sac street!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $1450-$1550 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have any available units?
3452 Quail Trail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion, IA.
What amenities does 3452 Quail Trail Court have?
Some of 3452 Quail Trail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Quail Trail Court currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Quail Trail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Quail Trail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3452 Quail Trail Court is pet friendly.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Quail Trail Court does offer parking.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3452 Quail Trail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have a pool?
No, 3452 Quail Trail Court does not have a pool.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have accessible units?
No, 3452 Quail Trail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3452 Quail Trail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3452 Quail Trail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3452 Quail Trail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Marion 2 BedroomsMarion Apartments with Balcony
Marion Apartments with ParkingMarion Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Marion Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA