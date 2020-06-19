3452 Quail Trail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a very unique townhouse condo that extends your living area with a 12' x 12' screened-in porch and 12' x 12' open deck! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is move-in ready! The main level features an open floor plan with vaulted entry, great room, dining room, breakfast bar, kitchen, pantry, lazy-susan, and all appliances. The upper level has 2 bedrooms, laundry room with newer washer & dryer, full bathroom and a sitting area or office area that overlooks the great room, main floor and provides a beautiful view of the countryside through the large transom window. The completely finished lower level features a family room, or a 3rd bedroom, full bathroom with 2 linen closets and plenty of storage. This townhome condo has new carpet and a two-car attached garage and is located on a quiet cul de sac street!



Pets Welcome with additional fees.



RENT: $1450-$1550 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



