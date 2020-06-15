All apartments in Iowa City
985 Manitou Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

985 Manitou Trail

985 Manitou Trail · (319) 665-3038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

985 Manitou Trail, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 985 Manitou Trail · Avail. Aug 1

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.

On the main floor you will find a spacious living-dining-kitchen open floor concept, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and bath, laundry, and deck.

The finished lower level features a rec room with walk-out and patio, additional bedroom and full bathroom. Over-sized two stall garage with additional room for storage.

Kitchen is complete with white cabinets, LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Home is energy efficient, for reduced utility bills and lawn care included. Close to University of Iowa and downtown Iowa City.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4759934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Manitou Trail have any available units?
985 Manitou Trail has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 985 Manitou Trail have?
Some of 985 Manitou Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Manitou Trail currently offering any rent specials?
985 Manitou Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Manitou Trail pet-friendly?
No, 985 Manitou Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 985 Manitou Trail offer parking?
Yes, 985 Manitou Trail does offer parking.
Does 985 Manitou Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 Manitou Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Manitou Trail have a pool?
No, 985 Manitou Trail does not have a pool.
Does 985 Manitou Trail have accessible units?
No, 985 Manitou Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Manitou Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 Manitou Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Manitou Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Manitou Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
