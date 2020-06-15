Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

985 Manitou Trail Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bath close to University and available this summer! - Spacious 4 bedroom/3 bath with over 1800 finished sq. ft. available for rent in Mackinaw Village.



On the main floor you will find a spacious living-dining-kitchen open floor concept, master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and bath, laundry, and deck.



The finished lower level features a rec room with walk-out and patio, additional bedroom and full bathroom. Over-sized two stall garage with additional room for storage.



Kitchen is complete with white cabinets, LVT flooring, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Home is energy efficient, for reduced utility bills and lawn care included. Close to University of Iowa and downtown Iowa City.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4759934)