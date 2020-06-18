All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 820 Woodside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
820 Woodside Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

820 Woodside Dr

820 Woodside Drive · (319) 354-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

820 Woodside Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Woodside Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
e-payments
820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines. This 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath single family home has hardwood floors, large living room, family room, separate dining room, and oversized back porch. Includes a carport and off-street parking. Lots of neat features to make this a very unique home to live in.

Tenants pay all utilities. Landlord provides window air conditioners.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Woodside Dr have any available units?
820 Woodside Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820 Woodside Dr have?
Some of 820 Woodside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Woodside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
820 Woodside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Woodside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 820 Woodside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 820 Woodside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 820 Woodside Dr does offer parking.
Does 820 Woodside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Woodside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Woodside Dr have a pool?
No, 820 Woodside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 820 Woodside Dr have accessible units?
No, 820 Woodside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Woodside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Woodside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Woodside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 Woodside Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 820 Woodside Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity