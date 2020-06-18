Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking e-payments

820 Woodside Dr Available 08/01/20 820 Woodside Drive Iowa City, IA 52246 - Great location - walking distance to Oakknoll, the Hospital, Kinnick, the Law School, and bus lines. This 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath single family home has hardwood floors, large living room, family room, separate dining room, and oversized back porch. Includes a carport and off-street parking. Lots of neat features to make this a very unique home to live in.



Tenants pay all utilities. Landlord provides window air conditioners.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584966)