819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681027?source=marketing



3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor condo is located on the east side of Iowa City and is in a secure building with underground parking and elevator access to all floors! This condo has central air, stainless steel appliances, and includes washer and dryer. The living room is spacious and allows for lots of sunlight! The master bedroom features large, walk-in closet and an en suite with dual vanity and granite counters. Tenants have shared access to the outside common area patio which makes for a great grilling space! Nearby shopping, grocery, parks, schools, bus stops and more! Quick access to i-80!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)

*2 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spots Included in Rent



