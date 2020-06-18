All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 819 N. 1st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
819 N. 1st Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

819 N. 1st Avenue

819 North 1st Avenue · (319) 354-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

819 North 1st Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52245
Hoover

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 819 N. 1st Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
819 N. 1st Avenue Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - 819] https://youtu.be/IuPmdY4PEjE

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1681027?source=marketing

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This 2nd floor condo is located on the east side of Iowa City and is in a secure building with underground parking and elevator access to all floors! This condo has central air, stainless steel appliances, and includes washer and dryer. The living room is spacious and allows for lots of sunlight! The master bedroom features large, walk-in closet and an en suite with dual vanity and granite counters. Tenants have shared access to the outside common area patio which makes for a great grilling space! Nearby shopping, grocery, parks, schools, bus stops and more! Quick access to i-80!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*PET(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Pet Limitations May Apply - up to 25lbs)
*2 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spots Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

(RLNE5469942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have any available units?
819 N. 1st Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 N. 1st Avenue have?
Some of 819 N. 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 N. 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 N. 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 N. 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 N. 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 N. 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 N. 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 N. 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 N. 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 N. 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 819 N. 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 819 N. 1st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 819 N. 1st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity