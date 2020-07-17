All apartments in Iowa City
708 1/2 Streb Street
708 1/2 Streb Street

708 1/2 Streb St · (319) 354-3792
Location

708 1/2 Streb St, Iowa City, IA 52246
Oakcrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 1/2 Streb Street · Avail. Aug 1

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
708 1/2 Streb Street Available 08/01/20 $900 | 2 Bed, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex - Iowa City | AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029311?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms. The shared bath [ADULT TUB] divides the living room from the kitchen. The kitchen features sunny windows, microwave, and ample cabinetry! The remaining bedroom is located off of the kitchen. The utility room separates the bedrooms and features an included washer and dryer! Nearby hospitals, retirement services, restaurants, shopping, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• GARBAGE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Off Street [CONCRETE SLAB] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5901704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have any available units?
708 1/2 Streb Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 1/2 Streb Street have?
Some of 708 1/2 Streb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 1/2 Streb Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 1/2 Streb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 1/2 Streb Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 1/2 Streb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 1/2 Streb Street offers parking.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 1/2 Streb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have a pool?
No, 708 1/2 Streb Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have accessible units?
No, 708 1/2 Streb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 1/2 Streb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 1/2 Streb Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 1/2 Streb Street has units with air conditioning.
