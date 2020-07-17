Amenities

708 1/2 Streb Street Available 08/01/20 $900 | 2 Bed, 1 Bath Lower Level Duplex - Iowa City | AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029311?source=marketing



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex located in Iowa City! This lower level home includes 2 car [off street] parking spots. The living room features built-in shelves and leads to one of the two bedrooms. The shared bath [ADULT TUB] divides the living room from the kitchen. The kitchen features sunny windows, microwave, and ample cabinetry! The remaining bedroom is located off of the kitchen. The utility room separates the bedrooms and features an included washer and dryer! Nearby hospitals, retirement services, restaurants, shopping, bus stops and more! Quick access to HWY-218!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• GARBAGE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Off Street [CONCRETE SLAB] Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



