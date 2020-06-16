645 South Lucas Street

Amenities
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 5/1/20
LEASING TERM: 5/1/20 to 7/25/20 [Earlier Move-in Negotiable]
VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/_yJA7E6W0pQ
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1522189?source=marketing
4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 1st floor apart features large living rooms, space for a dining room, dishwasher, and ample closet space in each bedroom. Apartment has secured entry with plenty of parking both in front and behind the apartment. Central air in unit. Coin operated laundry facilities on site.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
