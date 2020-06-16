All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 645 South Lucas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
645 South Lucas Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

645 South Lucas Street

645 South Lucas Street · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

645 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 5/1/20
LEASING TERM: 5/1/20 to 7/25/20 [Earlier Move-in Negotiable]

VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/_yJA7E6W0pQ

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1522189?source=marketing

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 1st floor apart features large living rooms, space for a dining room, dishwasher, and ample closet space in each bedroom. Apartment has secured entry with plenty of parking both in front and behind the apartment. Central air in unit. Coin operated laundry facilities on site.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)
*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 South Lucas Street have any available units?
645 South Lucas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 645 South Lucas Street have?
Some of 645 South Lucas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 South Lucas Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 South Lucas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 South Lucas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 South Lucas Street is pet friendly.
Does 645 South Lucas Street offer parking?
Yes, 645 South Lucas Street does offer parking.
Does 645 South Lucas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 South Lucas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 South Lucas Street have a pool?
No, 645 South Lucas Street does not have a pool.
Does 645 South Lucas Street have accessible units?
No, 645 South Lucas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 South Lucas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 South Lucas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 South Lucas Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 South Lucas Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 645 South Lucas Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity