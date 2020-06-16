645 South Lucas Street

Amenities

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE 5/1/20

LEASING TERM: 5/1/20 to 7/25/20 [Earlier Move-in Negotiable]



VIDEO TOUR [SIMILAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/_yJA7E6W0pQ



4 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in Iowa City. This 1st floor apart features large living rooms, space for a dining room, dishwasher, and ample closet space in each bedroom. Apartment has secured entry with plenty of parking both in front and behind the apartment. Central air in unit. Coin operated laundry facilities on site.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2)

*Floorplans MAY be of a similar unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $35, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

