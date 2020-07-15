624 Brookland Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

624 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent!



Call Now 319.354.0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Tour Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gmKmS89tjbA



Move In Today or August 1 2020! Really Nice Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage House For Rent! Located Right Up The Street From University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics & Kinnick Stadium! On Both Cambus & City Bus Routes, Hardwood Floors, Large Main Level Living Room. Easy Walk to Pharmacy, Dental, Hospital, Law & Kinnick Stadium! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water.



Owner is an Iowa Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875554)