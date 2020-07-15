All apartments in Iowa City
624 Brookland Park Dr
624 Brookland Park Dr

624 Brookland Park Drive · (319) 354-0028
Location

624 Brookland Park Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246
Melrose

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
624 Brookland Park Drive Iowa City IA – Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Garage Really Nice House For Rent!

Call Now 319.354.0028 or Email Us Now To Schedule A Private Tour Today! Sorry No Pets! No Smoking!

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gmKmS89tjbA

Move In Today or August 1 2020! Really Nice Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage House For Rent! Located Right Up The Street From University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics & Kinnick Stadium! On Both Cambus & City Bus Routes, Hardwood Floors, Large Main Level Living Room. Easy Walk to Pharmacy, Dental, Hospital, Law & Kinnick Stadium! Tenants Pay Gas, Electric & Water.

Owner is an Iowa Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have any available units?
624 Brookland Park Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 624 Brookland Park Dr have?
Some of 624 Brookland Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Brookland Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
624 Brookland Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Brookland Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 624 Brookland Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 624 Brookland Park Dr offers parking.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Brookland Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have a pool?
No, 624 Brookland Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 624 Brookland Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Brookland Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Brookland Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 Brookland Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
