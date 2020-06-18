Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

518 S. Lucas Street Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



Occupancy

[Limited to 6 non-related adults]



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242574?source=marketing



6 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This rooming house features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 2nd floors. Bathrooms on each floor have toilet and shower stall. Kitchen features ample cabinet space, dishwasher and microwave. Located near campus.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/



No Cats Allowed



