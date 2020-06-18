All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

518 S. Lucas Street

518 South Lucas Street · (319) 354-3792
Location

518 South Lucas Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
Longfellow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 518 S. Lucas Street · Avail. Jul 26

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
518 S. Lucas Street Available 07/26/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Occupancy
[Limited to 6 non-related adults]

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242574?source=marketing

6 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home located in Iowa City. This rooming house features spacious bedrooms on the 1st and 2nd floors. Bathrooms on each floor have toilet and shower stall. Kitchen features ample cabinet space, dishwasher and microwave. Located near campus.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Services NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- SNOW REMOVAL: Bring Your Own Shovel!

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*DOG(s) ALLOWED for additional monthly fee(s) (Limit of 2) (Size Limitations Apply)
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5407417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 S. Lucas Street have any available units?
518 S. Lucas Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 S. Lucas Street have?
Some of 518 S. Lucas Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 S. Lucas Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 S. Lucas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 S. Lucas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 S. Lucas Street is pet friendly.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street offer parking?
Yes, 518 S. Lucas Street does offer parking.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 S. Lucas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street have a pool?
No, 518 S. Lucas Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street have accessible units?
No, 518 S. Lucas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 S. Lucas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 S. Lucas Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 S. Lucas Street has units with air conditioning.
