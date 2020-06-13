514 West Side Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This condo is a 1st floor end unit and features central air, a great view of a pond, and is in a secure building with elevator access and underground parking! Additionally, this condo has wood tone LVP throughout the living room, dining area, kitchen, hallway and the guest bedroom. The living room features fireplace, window

facing entrance, and a walk out patio facing West Side Drive. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, and ample cabinetry space. The master bedroom features ensuite, walk in closet and walk out deck facking the pond. A washer and dryer are included in rent and are located in the hallway. Nearby shopping, grocery, park, restaurants and more! Quick access to HWY-128!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

LAWN CARE

SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent



