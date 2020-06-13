All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 514 West Side Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
514 West Side Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

514 West Side Drive

514 Westside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

514 Westside Dr, Iowa City, IA 52246
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st - AVAILABLE 8/1/20

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1863381?source=marketing

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City. This condo is a 1st floor end unit and features central air, a great view of a pond, and is in a secure building with elevator access and underground parking! Additionally, this condo has wood tone LVP throughout the living room, dining area, kitchen, hallway and the guest bedroom. The living room features fireplace, window
facing entrance, and a walk out patio facing West Side Drive. The kitchen features dishwasher, microwave, and ample cabinetry space. The master bedroom features ensuite, walk in closet and walk out deck facking the pond. A washer and dryer are included in rent and are located in the hallway. Nearby shopping, grocery, park, restaurants and more! Quick access to HWY-128!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
LAWN CARE
SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car [UNDERGROUND GARAGE] Parking Spot Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 West Side Drive have any available units?
514 West Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iowa City, IA.
What amenities does 514 West Side Drive have?
Some of 514 West Side Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 West Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 West Side Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 West Side Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 West Side Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 514 West Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 West Side Drive does offer parking.
Does 514 West Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 West Side Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 West Side Drive have a pool?
No, 514 West Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 West Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 West Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 West Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 West Side Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 West Side Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 West Side Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA