Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

415 North Governor Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Updated 5 bedroom Home close to Downtown IC - Fall Leasing - 8/1/2020

Great home in IC's historic GooseTown. This 1900 Traditional 2 story has all the original charm with some modern updating done along the way. New Kitchen cabinets & tile floors 2014. Heating and a/c 2006. An inviting layout with a great front porch, and patio area. 2 Car detached garage provides off street parking.



(RLNE5586570)