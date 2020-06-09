All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 351 Paddock Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
351 Paddock Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:55 AM

351 Paddock Circle

351 Paddock Circle · (319) 321-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

351 Paddock Circle, Iowa City, IA 52240
Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
Available July 1st. Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, located in The Paddock at Saddlebrook. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are included. Master suite with private bath. Outside storage shed. Access to the Saddlebrook game room, library, and gym, also plenty of walking trails and a fishing pond in the area. Tenant pays for all utilities, plus lawn and snow removal. This is pet friendly. Rent $1185 a month with $1185 deposit. To set up a showing contact David at 319-321-8568. Presented by PPM Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Paddock Circle have any available units?
351 Paddock Circle has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Paddock Circle have?
Some of 351 Paddock Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Paddock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
351 Paddock Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Paddock Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Paddock Circle is pet friendly.
Does 351 Paddock Circle offer parking?
No, 351 Paddock Circle does not offer parking.
Does 351 Paddock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Paddock Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Paddock Circle have a pool?
No, 351 Paddock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 351 Paddock Circle have accessible units?
No, 351 Paddock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Paddock Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Paddock Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Paddock Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Paddock Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 Paddock Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity