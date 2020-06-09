351 Paddock Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room

Available July 1st. Great ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, located in The Paddock at Saddlebrook. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are included. Master suite with private bath. Outside storage shed. Access to the Saddlebrook game room, library, and gym, also plenty of walking trails and a fishing pond in the area. Tenant pays for all utilities, plus lawn and snow removal. This is pet friendly. Rent $1185 a month with $1185 deposit. To set up a showing contact David at 319-321-8568. Presented by PPM Real Estate.