2741 Jacque St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on Iowa City's west side - This three bedroom, split level house on Iowa City's west side is walking distance to West High School and Irving Weber. Easy access to I-380 and short distance to I-80. Less than three miles to UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, law building, nursing/dental/public health colleges. Also just a short walk to Fareway and International Market, Hartig Drug, UICCU, and mutliple dining options.



This two level home features the following amenities: 3 bedrooms (two up, one down), hardwood floors upstairs, living room (up), family room (down), 1-3/4 baths, gas fireplace, gas stove, above-range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, south facing rear deck, storage shed and garden space, 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hook-ups. NO Pets.



No Pets Allowed



