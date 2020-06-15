All apartments in Iowa City
Find more places like 2741 Jacque St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iowa City, IA
/
2741 Jacque St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2741 Jacque St

2741 Jacque Street · (319) 338-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iowa City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2741 Jacque Street, Iowa City, IA 52246
Walden Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2741 Jacque St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2741 Jacque St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home on Iowa City's west side - This three bedroom, split level house on Iowa City's west side is walking distance to West High School and Irving Weber. Easy access to I-380 and short distance to I-80. Less than three miles to UIHC, Kinnick Stadium, law building, nursing/dental/public health colleges. Also just a short walk to Fareway and International Market, Hartig Drug, UICCU, and mutliple dining options.

This two level home features the following amenities: 3 bedrooms (two up, one down), hardwood floors upstairs, living room (up), family room (down), 1-3/4 baths, gas fireplace, gas stove, above-range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, south facing rear deck, storage shed and garden space, 2-car garage. Washer/dryer hook-ups. NO Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3151656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Jacque St have any available units?
2741 Jacque St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2741 Jacque St have?
Some of 2741 Jacque St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Jacque St currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Jacque St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Jacque St pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Jacque St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 2741 Jacque St offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Jacque St does offer parking.
Does 2741 Jacque St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Jacque St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Jacque St have a pool?
No, 2741 Jacque St does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Jacque St have accessible units?
No, 2741 Jacque St does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Jacque St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 Jacque St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2741 Jacque St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2741 Jacque St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2741 Jacque St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Iowa City 1 BedroomsIowa City 2 Bedrooms
Iowa City 3 BedroomsIowa City Apartments with Garage
Iowa City Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coralville, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity