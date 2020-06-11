1644 Foster Road

Amenities

**One month free with a 12 month lease**



Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.



Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.



Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!



Call, text or email now to set up a showing!



3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1gKFu35dGqt&brand=0