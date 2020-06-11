1644 Foster Road

Amenities
**One month free with a 12 month lease**
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.
Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!
Call, text or email now to set up a showing!
Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
**One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit. Great location close to downtown, these condos will be ready to move now. Call or email now to set up a showing!
Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!
3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1gKFu35dGqt&brand=0