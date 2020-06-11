All apartments in Iowa City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1587 McCleary Lane

1587 Mccleary Lane · (319) 530-6235
Location

1587 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**One month free with a 13 month lease**

**We allow short term leases**

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!

Call, text or email now to set up a showing!

Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
Finished in April 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 McCleary Lane have any available units?
1587 McCleary Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1587 McCleary Lane have?
Some of 1587 McCleary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 McCleary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1587 McCleary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 McCleary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 McCleary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1587 McCleary Lane does offer parking.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1587 McCleary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane have a pool?
No, 1587 McCleary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1587 McCleary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 McCleary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 McCleary Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1587 McCleary Lane has units with air conditioning.
