Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:46 AM

1558 McKinley Place

1558 Mckinley Place · (319) 313-4222
Location

1558 Mckinley Place, Iowa City, IA 52246
Weber

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 6/1/20

[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1534 McKinley] https://youtu.be/qcKSpjfOnCQ

2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with 2 garage parking spot. Located on the west side of Iowa City, this unit features a breakfast bar, deck off the living room, 2 walk-in closets and en suite bathroom to the master bedroom. Washer and dryer in-unit. On bus line, easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80, and quick commute to U of I Hospitals & Clinics, Kinnick Stadium, law school & dental school.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 McKinley Place have any available units?
1558 McKinley Place has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1558 McKinley Place have?
Some of 1558 McKinley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 McKinley Place currently offering any rent specials?
1558 McKinley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 McKinley Place pet-friendly?
No, 1558 McKinley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1558 McKinley Place offer parking?
Yes, 1558 McKinley Place does offer parking.
Does 1558 McKinley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1558 McKinley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 McKinley Place have a pool?
No, 1558 McKinley Place does not have a pool.
Does 1558 McKinley Place have accessible units?
No, 1558 McKinley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 McKinley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 McKinley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1558 McKinley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1558 McKinley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
