1558 McKinley Place

Amenities
AVAILABLE 6/1/20
[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.
[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1534 McKinley] https://youtu.be/qcKSpjfOnCQ
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with 2 garage parking spot. Located on the west side of Iowa City, this unit features a breakfast bar, deck off the living room, 2 walk-in closets and en suite bathroom to the master bedroom. Washer and dryer in-unit. On bus line, easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80, and quick commute to U of I Hospitals & Clinics, Kinnick Stadium, law school & dental school.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• NONE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*No Pets Allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.