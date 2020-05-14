1558 McKinley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets some paid utils

AVAILABLE 6/1/20



[VIDEO TOUR - ACTUAL UNIT - By Request Only] Email Leasing@westwindsrealestate.com for more details.

[VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1534 McKinley] https://youtu.be/qcKSpjfOnCQ



2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom condo with 2 garage parking spot. Located on the west side of Iowa City, this unit features a breakfast bar, deck off the living room, 2 walk-in closets and en suite bathroom to the master bedroom. Washer and dryer in-unit. On bus line, easy access to Hwy 218 & I-80, and quick commute to U of I Hospitals & Clinics, Kinnick Stadium, law school & dental school.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• NONE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: MidAmerican

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER & GARBAGE: City of Iowa City



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*No Pets Allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*2 Car Garage [ATTACHED] Included in Rent



