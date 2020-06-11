All apartments in Iowa City
1477 McCleary Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1477 McCleary Lane

1477 Mccleary Lane · (319) 530-6235
Location

1477 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA 52245
Peninsula Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**One month free with a 13 month lease**

**We allow short term leases**

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.

Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.

Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!

Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.

Each unit comes with granite counters, a washer/dryer, electric fireplace, underground parking, and an additional storage space! Over 1460 square feet of space in this gorgeous condo.

Just a block from the Apres Wine Bistro, Peninsables, dog park, and more!

Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets
*One month rent free with a 13 month lease*

18 total units on three floors: 5 three bedroom units and 13, two bedroom units, all rentals - no units are owner occupied.

Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.

No Smoking.
One year lease minimum.
Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit. Dogs under 45 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.

Utilities: MidAmerican Energy - gas & electric
City of Iowa City - water
Mediacom - cable/internet. No satelite dishes allowed
ABC Disposal - Garbage & Recycling in garage area, service included with rent

LOT 120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 McCleary Lane have any available units?
1477 McCleary Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1477 McCleary Lane have?
Some of 1477 McCleary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 McCleary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1477 McCleary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 McCleary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 McCleary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1477 McCleary Lane does offer parking.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1477 McCleary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane have a pool?
No, 1477 McCleary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1477 McCleary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 McCleary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1477 McCleary Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1477 McCleary Lane has units with air conditioning.
