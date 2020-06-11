1477 McCleary Lane

Amenities

**One month free with a 13 month lease**



**We allow short term leases**



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.



Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.



Great location close to downtown. Available to move in starting today!



Assigned underground parking and exterior unassigned parking lot. Keyed Entry Doors. Iowa City bus route. 4 miles to UIHC.



Each unit comes with granite counters, a washer/dryer, electric fireplace, underground parking, and an additional storage space! Over 1460 square feet of space in this gorgeous condo.



Just a block from the Apres Wine Bistro, Peninsables, dog park, and more!



Cable ready, microwave, air conditioning,refrigerator, dishwasher, walk-in closets, balcony, deck, patio, free outside parking, laundry room / hookups, fireplace, pet friendly!



18 total units on three floors: 5 three bedroom units and 13, two bedroom units, all rentals - no units are owner occupied.



No Smoking.

One year lease minimum.

Pet-Friendly. Max: 2 pets per unit. Dogs under 45 pounds. $500 Pet Deposit Per Pet & Pet Addendum & Vet Docs.



Utilities: MidAmerican Energy - gas & electric

City of Iowa City - water

Mediacom - cable/internet. No satelite dishes allowed

ABC Disposal - Garbage & Recycling in garage area, service included with rent



LOT 120