1131 4th Avenue Available 07/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath single-family home on corner lot - Located on Iowa City's east side, this cozy home has been completely refreshed inside with new carpet and paint throughout. It's located on a corner lot and has a 1-car garage situated in the back. The home has a large living room, one common area room that can be used as an additional living room/library/office/gaming/play space, 2-bedrooms, and a full bath on the main level and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal from the driveway (there are no sidewalks on the property.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4856570)