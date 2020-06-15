All apartments in Iowa City
1131 4th Avenue

1131 4th Avenue · (319) 338-6288
Location

1131 4th Avenue, Iowa City, IA 52240
Creekside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1131 4th Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1131 4th Avenue Available 07/01/20 2-bedroom, 1-bath single-family home on corner lot - Located on Iowa City's east side, this cozy home has been completely refreshed inside with new carpet and paint throughout. It's located on a corner lot and has a 1-car garage situated in the back. The home has a large living room, one common area room that can be used as an additional living room/library/office/gaming/play space, 2-bedrooms, and a full bath on the main level and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal from the driveway (there are no sidewalks on the property.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4856570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 4th Avenue have any available units?
1131 4th Avenue has a unit available for $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1131 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1131 4th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1131 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iowa City.
Does 1131 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1131 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1131 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Marion, IA
