Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bathroom house - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house in close proximity to the west side campus of the University of Iowa. The Medical, Law and Dental Schools, as well as the Hawkeye Sports Complex are only a short walk away.



Appliances included: Washer/Dryer, Electric Range, Fridge, and Dishwasher. Very large private back yard, 2 car garage, basement living room (half finished), Boiler heat and NO A/C. More photos to follow.



(RLNE5879379)