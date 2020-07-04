All apartments in Grimes
Location

1903 Northeast Heritage Drive, Grimes, IA 50111
Grimes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 NE Heritage Drive · Avail. Aug 12

$2,195

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2164 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
1903 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/12/20 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath in Grimes - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yBrZ839BtQQ

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This is a beautiful new construction, two-story home!! The entryway opens to beautiful hardwood floors covering the entire main level. The modern kitchen has speckled grey and white granite with white cabinets and black stainless steel appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace and gorgeous wood mantel above. The main level also features a half bathroom and locker room area off the garage entrance. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom is over-sized with a large walk-in closet and a connecting master bathroom. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a tiled walk-in shower. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets along with a full-sized spare bathroom that has dual sinks located just off the hallway. The basement also has a completely finished space that you can choose the best use for! As well as unfinished space, great for storage or a rec area. The concrete patio is located off the back with plenty of room for entertaining and a large beautiful backyard.
To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5163197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have any available units?
1903 NE Heritage Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have?
Some of 1903 NE Heritage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 NE Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1903 NE Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 NE Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 NE Heritage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1903 NE Heritage Drive offers parking.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 NE Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 1903 NE Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1903 NE Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 NE Heritage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 NE Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 NE Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
