1903 NE Heritage Drive Available 08/12/20 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath in Grimes - Click below to view our virtual tour!



This is a beautiful new construction, two-story home!! The entryway opens to beautiful hardwood floors covering the entire main level. The modern kitchen has speckled grey and white granite with white cabinets and black stainless steel appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace and gorgeous wood mantel above. The main level also features a half bathroom and locker room area off the garage entrance. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom is over-sized with a large walk-in closet and a connecting master bathroom. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a tiled walk-in shower. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets along with a full-sized spare bathroom that has dual sinks located just off the hallway. The basement also has a completely finished space that you can choose the best use for! As well as unfinished space, great for storage or a rec area. The concrete patio is located off the back with plenty of room for entertaining and a large beautiful backyard.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



